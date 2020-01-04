FeliXart Museum plays hide and seek with camouflage

When Picasso first saw a camouflaged truck in Paris, at the beginning of the First World War, the story goes that he cried out: “We made that! That’s cubism.” The latest exhibition at the FeliXart Museum in Drogenbos, Flemish Brabant, shows there is a grain of truth in this, even if the relationship between art and camouflage is more complex, and begins before Picasso’s modernism.

The starting point here is Abbott Handerson Thayer, an American realist painter who published a study of natural concealment in 1909. “He researched camouflage in a very systematic way,” explains Sergio Servellón, director of FeliXart. “Before that, people only talked about patterns that resembled the natural background, but he came up with other approaches, which the military then used.”

As well as writing his book, Thayer produced dioramas with cut-out models to demonstrate his ideas. These are included in the exhibition along with his notes, sketches and paintings. For a strictly realist artist, disguise and concealment presented a challenge. Instead of showing off a bird’s plumage to advantage, for example, Thayer’s goal was to show how the patterns help it blend in with its surroundings. He had to capture the act of disappearance while sticking to the rules of realism.

Changing the rules solves that problem, but raises other questions about form and representation. The exhibition explores this artistic evolution from the post-impressionism of the late 19th century onwards with a selection of work by Belgian artists such as Rik Wouters, Jos Albert, Marthe Donas, Edmond Van Dooren and Felix De Boeck – to whose memory FeliXart is dedicated.

You can often see reality in these paintings, but it is not always obvious. “The way these works conceal figurative motifs has to do with a pattern of rhythms, of colours, of brushstrokes that tricks the eye,” says Servellón. “And this is a parallel with the patterns you can see in camouflage.”