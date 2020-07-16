FeliXart Museum takes a bird’s eye view of abstract art

By a curious twist of fate, one of the first art exhibitions to open after the coronavirus lockdown was possible only because other museums were closed. Abstract Art, A Bird’s Eye View at FeliXart in Drogenbos brings together works from Elsene Museum in Brussels and the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp, both shut for lengthy renovations.

“Without being opportunistic, this was an opportunity to enhance the story we want to tell,” says Sergio Servellón, FeliXart’s director.

The FeliXart Museum is built around the work of Felix De Boeck, a pioneer of abstract art in Belgium who was also involved in several other artistic movements early in the 20th century. More than a one-man museum, FeliXart sets out to explore the historical currents of modernism in Belgium, putting De Boeck in context.

When the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp closed for renovation in 2011, FeliXart arranged to act as “curated depot” for a selection of works from between the two World Wars. This not only kept the paintings and sculptures safe, but showed them in a new light.