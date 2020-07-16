FeliXart Museum takes a bird’s eye view of abstract art
Loans from museums in Brussels and Antwerp combine to plot a line through Belgian modernism
Disparate, together
“Without being opportunistic, this was an opportunity to enhance the story we want to tell,” says Sergio Servellón, FeliXart’s director.
The FeliXart Museum is built around the work of Felix De Boeck, a pioneer of abstract art in Belgium who was also involved in several other artistic movements early in the 20th century. More than a one-man museum, FeliXart sets out to explore the historical currents of modernism in Belgium, putting De Boeck in context.
When the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp closed for renovation in 2011, FeliXart arranged to act as “curated depot” for a selection of works from between the two World Wars. This not only kept the paintings and sculptures safe, but showed them in a new light.
Art historians don’t work very much on this period: It’s not a clear story, like the Surrealists or the Expressionists
“A lot of these works were rarely shown because they presented a mix different styles,” Servellón explains. “This is also why art historians don’t work very much on this period: It’s not a clear story, like the Surrealists or the Flemish Expressionists.”
It may not be clear, but there is a story here. After the First World War, Belgian artists were trying to catch up, to assimilate innovations in art just reaching them from elsewhere in Europe.
“They were a little late to this evolution of ideas, so within a very short period they started to mix and experiment with all of these modernist styles,” Servellón says. “They changed every four or five months, and you can see that clearly in the evolution of Felix De Boeck.”
A chance to expand the museum’s contextual work beyond the inter-war period came with the closure of the Elsene Museum for renovation in 2018. It may be a local museum, but Elsene has of the finest collections of Belgian art in the country.
“This gave us the possibility to explore the whole time line, from the beginnings of modernism up to contemporary reflections on what abstraction can mean,” Servellón says.
The result is an exhibition that is fizzing with ideas, with each artist, in each period, apparently plotting an individual path. There may be schools, rules and manifestos somewhere in the background, but the impression you get is of modern art driven by feeling.
This is particularly strong in the Brabant Fauves, who begin the show. A loose group of artists active in the years before the First World War, they painted with a vivid palette of colours and blurred the outlines of figurative art. Works by Ferdinand Schirren and Jos Albert are particularly striking.
Coming home
Abstract art starts to appear between the wars, wrapped up in ideas coming from Cubism, Expressionism, and other movements. The examples here include one of De Boeck’s finest and most entertaining works, “Pigeon” (1927), the eponymous bird framed in a strict geometry, on a field of carefully layered plumage greys.
Being able to bring this painting back from Elsene to its original home in Drogenbos was an additional attraction of the collaboration between the two museums.
After the Second World War, abstract art in Belgium split into two broad schools, one pursuing geometric forms, the other a more lyrical abstraction that worked with colour and spontaneous gestures. Both are well represented here.
Finally, there is a room of work by contemporary artists, such as Edith Dekyndt, Ann Veronica Janssens and Marie-Jo Lafontaine, whose work owes something to the abstract tradition.
A deeper dive into De Boeck’s work is provided by a parallel exhibition that reconstructs a major retrospective of his work held at the Elsene Museum in 1965. This shows his development, from youthful Impressionism through Brabant Fauvism and on to abstraction, before he was even out of his 20s.
De Boeck’s experimentation produced some fascinating works, and informed his later path, combining geometric and figurative painting. ‘Pigeon’ turns out to be part of a whole menagerie, and there is a striking series of religious paintings, in which figures and geometries emerge out of fields of gold. Another series, with monumental studies of farm labour, seem closer to Flemish Expressionism.
Then there is a small exhibition devoted to Stevv Steenhoudt, an artist active in Antwerp in the 1960s, who died young in 1973 before making his mark. As well as rescuing him from obscurity, this research project illustrates the way abstract art became part of the post-modern armoury, alongside conceptual art, performance art and other ‘happenings’.
Museums are pretty safe places for people to visit, which is why we really pushed for them to re-open
“For him, abstraction was just one of the tools he used as a more situational artist, creating art through the way he was living,” explains Servellón.
The lockdown dealt FeliXart a harsh blow, cutting short its Camouflage exhibition, a highly inventive exploration of the connection between art and concealment. “Walking around the show with no people there to see it was just so sad,” Servellón recalls. “We couldn’t just let it go, so we decided to make a 3D back-up.”
This is something the museum had considered before, but hesitated over the cost. But while this virtual exhibition kept the idea of the show alive, it was no substitute for bringing people back in person.
“Museums are pretty safe places for people to visit, which is why we really pushed for them to re-open,” says Servellón, who is also president of the museum association ICOM Belgium Flanders.
Now the museum is busy without feeling crowded, with most visitors wearing masks and dutifully following advice that no more than five people should be in any room at the same time.
Photos, from top: Felix De Boeck “Abstract” (1921), ©Vlaamse Gemeenschap collection; Felix De Boeck, “The Pigeon” (1927), ©Museum van Elsene; Ferdinand Schirren “Les poissons rouges” ©SD collection, Museum van Elsene
Images cropped for publication purposes