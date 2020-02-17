Fewer youngsters being bullied, as Anti-Bullying Week kicks off

A research project has shown that bullying and harassment among children and teenagers has declined, with credit given to campaigns like Anti-Bullying Week

Fewer teenagers and prepubescents are being bullied in Flanders, according to research conducted by Ghent University together with the region’s Health and Care Agency. The study was released to coincide with the Week Against Bullying, which launches today.

The research was carried out among 11,000 youth between the ages of 11 and 18 in 2018. They were questioned as to whether they were bullied over the last few months, by whom, where and how – in person or online.

In 2014, the last year such research was carried out, 19% of youngsters in the age group said they had been bullied in one way or another. In 2018, that number had fallen to 16%.

The youngsters were also asked if they themselves could be accused of bullying. Some 18% admitted that they could have been in 2014. This time around, that figure was much lower, at 11%.