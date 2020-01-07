Film news: Schoenaerts and Phoenix to play brothers, Belgian critics reward Never Look Away

In a movie, everything is usually set in stone, but Malick lets the wind blow right through his plans. It’s so courageous

Malick (Voyage of Time, The Tree of Life) makes films “the way Jackson Pollock paints,” Schoenaerts told De Standaard. “There is an intention there, but you don’t always know how it’s going to land on the canvas. He’s always waiting for an accident. It can be confusing, but I’ve embraced it. In a movie, everything is usually set in stone, but he lets the wind blow right through his plans. It’s so courageous.”

In other cinema news, the Belgian Film Critics’ Union (UFK) has chosen Never Look Away as the best film of 2019. The movie, by German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck (The Lives of Others), is loosely based on the life of painter Gerhard Richter, whose childhood was marred by the Nazi’s eugenics programme and the Second World War.

UFK, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, chose the film “for its grandiose evocation of the 20th-century Germany and the place of art in the ideological upheavals of this turbulent period”.

The organisation also awards the Cavens Prize to the best Belgian film of the year. This year it went to Nuestras Madres (Our Mothers) by Cesar Diaz. The director turned to his roots to tell personal stories of the Guatemalan genocide. The film is currently playing in Ghent.

All movies that have opened in cinemas in Belgium in the previous year are eligible for the UFK prizes.

