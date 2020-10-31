Final farewells impossible for majority of Covid victims, say researchers

Only one in five people report having been able to say goodbye properly to their loved ones who died from complications due to the coronavirus, according to a survey by Ghent researchers

Hospitals and nursing homes are failing the relatives of coronavirus victims, according to a survey carried out by Ghent University Hospital. Barely one in five of the grieving relatives questioned felt they had been able to say goodbye properly, with many left in the dark about to their loved one’s condition.

“We must continue to focus on good communication with relatives, both in hospitals and residential care homes,” said Liesbeth Van Humbeeck, one of the researchers behind the study. “As far as possible we must give loved ones the opportunity to say goodbye with dignity, from a distance, and to balance what is possible with what is not.”

The survey involved 165 relatives of people who had died from Covid-19 during the first wave of the virus. In half of all cases, death took place in a rest home, with a further 20% in intensive care and 20% in another hospital ward.