Financial boost for international traders as exports fall by 7.5%

Flanders Investment & Trade have launched a €3.3 million support package for Flemish exporters, who are seeing a serious dip in figures this spring due to the corona crisis

Flanders’ foreign trade activity has dropped sharply during the coronavirus crisis, according to an analysis by Flanders Investment & Trade (Fit), based on figures released today by the National Bank of Belgium (NBB).

Flanders’ exports were good for €26.6 billion in March, a decrease of 7.5% compared to the same month last year. At the same time, the region’s imports had a price ticket of €24.5 billion, an 11.5% decrease.

These are dips that haven’t been seen since the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008. What’s more: April is expected to be a worse month for exports than March.

More than half of Flanders’ export loss in March can be linked to four of the region’s main export markets: the Netherlands, France, Italy and the UK. It is no coincidence that these markets were hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis at an early stage.