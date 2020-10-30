Having moved from Spain to Limburg to support his motocross career, Jorge Prado Garcia continues his ascent to the top of the sport

Jorge Prado Garcia made a show of crossing the finish line in first place to win the motocross MXGP Grand Prix, which took place in Lommel, Limburg, last week.

The MXGP of Limburg was the 14th of 18 races in the FIM Motocross World Championship. While the flames are emitting from the banner posts and not from Prado Garcia’s bike, he can definitely be said to have been on fire during the race.

Prado Garcia, 19, is a phenom of motocross, having been winning titles since he was 10 years old. His family in fact moved from Spain to Lommel – home to one of the most challenging motocross tracks in Europe – when he was little in order to support his promising career.

The move paid off: Prado Garcia became the MX2 world champion last year and this year moved to the MXGP class. Following the MXGP of Lommel at the weekend – the second big Limburg race and number 15 of the 18-race championship series – he has reached number four in the standings, with Tim Gajser of Slovenia currently at number one.

Prado Garcia rides for Spain, so the highest-ranking Belgian in the MXGP currently is Clement Desalle at number eight. The final three races in the series are on the track at Trentino, Italy, and complete on 8 November.

Photo ©Jasper Jacobs/BELGA