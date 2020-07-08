First 3D printed multi-storey house in the world debuts in Antwerp province

Students at the Thomas More University College worked with building professionals to create the house in only 15 days

The first two-storey house in the world made by a 3D printer has been unveiled in Westerlo, Antwerp province. The house was built on site, layer by layer, using nothing but the gigantic printer.

While the project has been in the planning for three years, once started, the small house was built in just 15 days. That is the fasted period in which a house has ever been created with a 3D printer.

The project was co-ordinated by final-year students of Thomas More University College in consultation with building firms and was funded by Antwerp province, the government of Flanders and the European Union.

The printer applied very precise layers of concrete according to its programming (see video below). The interior of the house – located at Kamp C, an expertise centre for sustainable building – was finished via human labour.

“The building was designed with both rounded walls and walls at right angles,” Piet Wielemans of Kamp C told VRT. This was to show what was possible to do with a 3D printer, which can be used for any shape and form of house.