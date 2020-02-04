First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium

One of the nine people repatriated from China has tested positive but is expected to be free of the virus shortly

Belgium has its first confirmed case of coronavirus, after one of the nine Belgians repatriated from China at the weekend tested positive. The patient arrived in Belgium on a specially chartered flight from Wuhan on Sunday and was due to spend two weeks in quarantine at Queen Astrid military hospital.

After extensive testing of samples in Leuven, the patient was transferred to Sint-Pieters university hospital in Brussels. They have been isolated and are expected to be free of the virus within a couple of days, but will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days. Sint-Pieters has been designated as the hub for care and prevention in Belgium in case of an outbreak as it has several experts in infectious diseases.

Federal health minister Maggie De Block said results had come back negative for the other Belgians. “The person who tested positive is in good health and has no signs of illness at the moment,” she added.