First Covid vaccine to be co-manufactured in Flanders

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in the announcement today. “The first set of results from our Phase 3 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19. We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”

More than 43,500 volunteers of different ethnicities across six countries took part in phase 3 of the vaccine trial. Among them, 94 development Covid, a much smaller number than projected. “With today’s news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis,” said Bourla.

Several other vaccines against the coronavirus are being tested in drug trials, including by Janssen Pharmaceutica, headquartered in Beerse, also in Antwerp province.

Photo courtesy BioNTech