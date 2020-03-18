First ‘fashion psychologist’ helps your outside match your inside

How do our clothes influence how we feel about ourselves? The EU’s first fashion psychologist, Marleen Beevers of Antwerp, has the answer

Two years ago, researchers at an American university carried out a somewhat curious experiment. They gave one group of participants a plain lab coat but told them it was a doctor’s coat. A second group of participants was given identical lab coats but informed they were the kind used by housepainters.

The researchers then tested both groups’ performance on a number of attention-related tasks. The first – those who had been told they were wearing doctor’s coats – performed much better than the second.

The results of this study didn’t come as a surprise to Marleen Beevers. Mainland Europe’s first and until now only fashion psychologist says we continue to underestimate the impact of our clothes on our perception of ourselves.

“We all know that clothing is a very important tool to express yourself,” she says. “And we all know that it affects how others perceive you.” But how it influences what we think about ourselves – “that is a part that is not so well known”.