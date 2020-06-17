First flights take off as international borders open

Belgium opened its international borders yesterday as the next step in the coronavirus exit strategy. Several other European countries have also opened their borders, though most travel is restricted to people coming from the Schengen area or EU countries.

Belgian residents can travel freely to all neighbouring countries as well as Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Poland and Sweden. For other countries, some restrictions apply.

Portugal, for instance, is open to air traffic but only accessible by car or any other ground transport from 1 July. The UK, Iceland and Estonia are allowing people in but ask that new arrivals remain in quarantine for two weeks – so a holiday in any of these countries is out of the question for now.

The Czech Republic is giving travellers from Belgium a choice between a two-week quarantine or providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Denmark, Finland and Ireland, meanwhile, are completely closed to travellers from Belgium.