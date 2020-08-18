First fully lighted zebra crossing in Belgium to debut this month

The city is working with road safety products manufacturer Trafiroad on a trial project to determine if the device is more visible to drivers than other pedestrian crossings, if it can withstand the amount of traffic on the street and at what times of day or under what conditions it will be lit. The crossing is not permanently lit; it can be controlled remotely.

A request to improve traffic safety on Heilig Hartlaan came from the schools themselves, which even created proposals with the pupils as to what kind of measures could be taken. “Pupils came up with ideas themselves, but they weren’t actually legal,” explains Rysselberghe.

But news got out, and Trafiroad, based in Lokeren, came forward with the concept. It had not tested this kind of device before and saw this as the perfect opportunity. The installation of the crossing starts next Monday, and it will be complete right before the start of the new school year.

Photo courtesy Lighted Zebra Crossing