Fit announces nominations for Foreign Investment of the Year Trophy

Foreign investors create additional jobs and introduce new knowledge and expertise to our business environment

The five nominees for 2019 are: Barry Callebaut, DAF Trucks, Heyaru Engineering, Hologic and International Car Operators (ICO).

1 The best known to the general public is of course chocolate producer Barry Callebaut. The Swiss company has released plans for the world’s largest chocolate warehouse, which will be built in Lokeren, East Flanders.

The cocoa processor and chocolate manufacturer plans to move its European logistics site from Aalst to the new site in Lokeren. It will be larger than the existing site, representing a total investment of €100 million. The 85 employees at the current logistics centre will move to the new site, and the company predicts that new jobs will be created, but is not yet able to determine how many.

Based in Zürich, Barry Callebaut is the result of a merger between Flemish chocolate producer Callebaut and French company Cacao Barry. While Barry Callebaut is the parent company, those businesses still operate under their brand names.

2 Dutch truck manufacturer DAF Trucks, part of US-based Paccar company, is channelling €200 million into its parts factory in Westerlo, Antwerp province – its greatest single investment in the history of the company.

Some 2,400 employees at this site manufacture cabins and axles for DAF’s medium and heavy-sized trucks. The expansion will see truck cabin production capacity increase by 45%, reaching as many as 300 cabins per day in a two-shift system.

3 Heyaru Engineering is planning Europe’s largest lab-produced diamond factory for Lommel in Limburg. Heyaru, which is headquartered in Dubai and backed by Indian owners, opened a local entity in Lommel in 2016.

The new facility will also house a diamond research centre. Heyaru is investing a total of €24 million to build the site, which it expects to create some 150 additional jobs.

4 The American firm Hologic, meanwhile, opened a 4,000 square-meter service and training centre in Zaventem in 2019. The company specialises in women’s health care through early detection and treatment of breast and gynaecological conditions.