Flanders is 100 square-metres smaller after border shift

There had apparently been a watery ditch where the border was established. “Of course it was not possible to put a marker in the water, and so it was set a metre away on the Dutch side,” Essen mayor Gaston Van Tichelt (CD&V) told VRT. “The stream is long gone, but the border marker has always stood.”

So it was decided to move the marker back to where the border really was. This means that between 50 and 100 square metres that was marked as belonging to Belgium is now – correctly – marked as belonging to the Netherlands.

According to the mayor, moving the border has no consequences for the residents on either side, and no Flemings will end up living in the Netherlands. However, a few square metres of the OCMW building in Essen are now located in the Netherlands.

The changes have been paid for by the neighbouring Dutch town of Roosendaal, which also found that Essen had grown beyond its rightful border.

Photo courtesy City of Essen/Facebook