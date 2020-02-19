Flanders and France unite to protect seaside dunes

A cross-border agreement to preserve the landscape along the Flemish coast has been signed by the French and Flemish authorities. The aim is to create a single, cross-border nature conservation area, protecting the dunes between Dunkirk in France and Westende in Flanders.

“Internationally speaking, the dunes between Westende and the French border are highly rated for their nature and heritage value, thanks to the habitats, landscape and history,” said Flemish environment minister Zuhal Demir. “They are also a crucial asset for tourism on our North Sea coast.”

The same can be said of the dunes on the other side of the border, hence the logic of treating them as a single conservation area. This will cover 3,280 hectares of coast, of which 2,200 hectares lie in Flanders and 1,080 hectares in France.

The creation of the conservation area is underpinned by the EU-funded Flemish and North French Dunes Restoration project, which ran from September 2013 to February this year. This addressed threats to the dune landscape, such as fragmentation by new roads and building developments, and the invasion of plants that turn the dunes into scrubland.