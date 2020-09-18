Flanders invites comments and suggestions on water policies

Anyone responding via the website will be able to check back later to see how their specific recommendations or complaints were addressed, using an individual code. Submissions can also be made in writing via municipal authorities, and the plans will be finalised at the end of 2021.

Although the quality of surface water in general and at the level of individual quality elements is beginning to improve, just one of the 195 bodies of surface water in Flanders is in good ecological condition. Of the remaining 194, more than 30% are in a moderate condition, some 40% are inadequate and about 25% are labelled as poor.

“It is certain that the challenges are great and that everyone will have to make an effort,” said De Potter. The plans on the table will help to implement the region’s recent Blue Deal, a series of 70 actions that include introducing more wetlands, securing commitments from industry and agriculture, and establishing local drought plans.

