Flanders invites comments and suggestions on water policies
The government is opening up the latest river basin management plans to the public, so citizens can comment on all things water, from groundwater quality to flood management
Have your say
Flanders regularly suffers from flooding, with drought and water scarcity also a growing problem. Supplies are under pressure, and the quality of groundwater could be improved.
The proposals put out for consultation apply to management of the Scheldt and Maas river basins – an area covering approximately 80% of Flanders’ territory – and will define how the region can improve its watercourses and groundwater and protect against flooding and drought.
We are also counting on citizen co-operation in the further realisation of the proposed actions
They also include zoning and implementation plans, which determine how and when wastewater from all houses in Flanders must be purified. “These design plans are an invitation to work together on healthy and resilient water systems,” said Bernard De Potter, chair of the Co-ordination Commission for Integral Water Policy (CIW), which is carrying out the consultation.
Citizens can submit comments and suggestions on the draft plans until March of next year. “We are also counting on citizen co-operation in the further realisation of the proposed actions and in their implementation on site,” said De Potter.
River basin management plans are drawn up every six years. Members of the public are always allowed to consult and respond to the latest plans.
Flooding is a regular problem in Flanders
Anyone responding via the website will be able to check back later to see how their specific recommendations or complaints were addressed, using an individual code. Submissions can also be made in writing via municipal authorities, and the plans will be finalised at the end of 2021.
Although the quality of surface water in general and at the level of individual quality elements is beginning to improve, just one of the 195 bodies of surface water in Flanders is in good ecological condition. Of the remaining 194, more than 30% are in a moderate condition, some 40% are inadequate and about 25% are labelled as poor.
“It is certain that the challenges are great and that everyone will have to make an effort,” said De Potter. The plans on the table will help to implement the region’s recent Blue Deal, a series of 70 actions that include introducing more wetlands, securing commitments from industry and agriculture, and establishing local drought plans.
