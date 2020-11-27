Flanders’ low-emission zones are working, says report

Diesel out, petrol in

Antwerp and Ghent were the first cities to implement Lez, activating their zones in 2017 and 2020 respectively. Brussels also created a Lez, in 2018, but this is not covered by Flanders’ evaluation. The results show that most residents of the low-emission zones with older diesels sold their vehicles before or immediately after the restrictions came into effect, or in the case of Antwerp when the rules were tightened in 2020. As a result, old cars that run on diesel disappeared from the low-emission zones faster than in the rest of Flanders. Owners replacing an older diesel usually opted for a new or second-hand petrol vehicle, rather than a cleaner diesel, in order to avoid getting caught by the next round of restrictions. As a result, levels of particles and nitrogen oxides fell sharply in the low-emission zones, and most dramatically in Antwerp.

Flanders is more concerned with complementary measures for socially vulnerable residents than elsewhere in Europe - Minister Zuhal Demir