Flanders needs to start drinking from the tap, say researchers

People in Antwerp show the most confidence in water treatment technology, people in East and West Flanders the least

The reaction was not encouraging. “When we talk about confidence in recycled wastewater as drinking water, that support is generally not high,” said Geerts and Vandermoere. “We also see that mistrust occurs most often among women and the lower educated.”

There was also a regional difference, with people in Antwerp province showing the most confidence in water treatment technology, and those in West and East Flanders showing the lowest confidence. Why this should be the case is not clear.

The solution to this resistance is, again, targeted information campaigns. These will require more data if they are to stand a chance of success.

“Local research is necessary to devise action strategies and to create support within a Flemish context,” said Geerts. “This is an important condition for the success of the Blue Deal.”

Photo ©Vitapix/Getty Images