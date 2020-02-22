Flanders online: fully connected but sometimes conflicted
Digital policies must emphasise media literacy, says minister, in response to new Digimeter survey
Smartphone nation
But this does not mean that everyone is entirely happy to be digital. One of the more striking findings of the 2019 Digimeter survey is a series of conflicting feelings about life online.
For example, more than 60% of those questioned said they were worried about privacy online, while nearly 80% said they rarely read the terms and conditions for digital services. Some 44% ticked both boxes (probably without reading the small print).
Seventy-one per cent said that they felt better informed thanks to the internet, while close to the same number were worried about the impact of fake news on society. Some 52% held both views.
There are also mixed feelings about social media. More than 90% said that they used one of the networks at least once a month, and 57% used four or more social media or chat services every day. Facebook is dominant, with nearly four in five people reporting daily use.
Streaming taking over
And yet a lot of people are unhappy about this state of affairs. Just over half thought their social media use was too intensive, and one-quarter said they could not give it up for a day.
The government’s solution is more education. “This study confirms that, more than ever, we need to put media literacy at the forefront of policy,” said Benjamin Dalle, minister for youth and media in the Flemish government. “We will not be able to eliminate digital risks, but we must learn how to live with them.”
He also reacted to Digimeter’s findings on broadcasting, or rather the switch from traditional broadcasting to other ways of watching. Some 53% of those surveyed said they used websites or apps from broadcasters, while nearly 40% used streaming services such as Netflix.
We want to ensure that Flemish media players can respond to this changing media consumption
Generally these new ways of watching co-exist with conventional television, but a significant minority are cutting the cord entirely. Some 6% of all those surveyed did without traditional TV, rising to 15% in the 25-34 age bracket.
“It is an important wake-up call,” said Dalle. “Our media landscape is evolving faster than ever. We want to ensure that Flemish media players can respond to this changing media consumption and guard against the increasingly strong foreign competition.”
To this end he supported the development of a Flemish Netflix. “Being able to find local content is essential, so the government welcomes plans for a Flemish streaming platform.”
Photo ©B4LLS/iStock/Getty Images Plus