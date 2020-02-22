Flanders online: fully connected but sometimes conflicted

Flanders is now fully connected, according to the latest survey from digital research centre Imec. None of the more than 2,750 people questioned towards the end of 2019 was without a connected device. Some 90% owned a smartphone, and 75% had three or more devices able to get them online.

But this does not mean that everyone is entirely happy to be digital. One of the more striking findings of the 2019 Digimeter survey is a series of conflicting feelings about life online.

For example, more than 60% of those questioned said they were worried about privacy online, while nearly 80% said they rarely read the terms and conditions for digital services. Some 44% ticked both boxes (probably without reading the small print).

Seventy-one per cent said that they felt better informed thanks to the internet, while close to the same number were worried about the impact of fake news on society. Some 52% held both views.

There are also mixed feelings about social media. More than 90% said that they used one of the networks at least once a month, and 57% used four or more social media or chat services every day. Facebook is dominant, with nearly four in five people reporting daily use.