Flanders unhappy with Brussels road toll plan

Politicians in Flanders have reacted angrily to plans for a toll on vehicles driving into Brussels, describing the proposed system as a tax on commuters. They accuse the Brussels government of failing to consult on the measures, and putting the money they would raise above mobility and the economy.

“The introduction of the city toll means that resources are once again flowing from Flanders to Brussels,” said Matthias Diependaele (N-VA), finance minister in the Flemish government. “This is a bullying tax on the Flemish.”

The new system of vehicle taxation in the Brussels-Capital Region is due to be implemented in 2022. The plans have yet to be approved by the government, but leaked details appeared this week in the Belgian press.

Called SmartMove, the new tax system would involve a fixed fee for driving in the capital, multiplied by a factor reflecting the size of the vehicle. There would then be a charge for each kilometre travelled: high during the rush hour, low during the rest of the day, and zero at night and over the weekend.

There would also be day passes for tourists, occasional visitors and people unable or unwilling to use the app underpinning the system.