Flanders’ wolf pups captured on camera for first time

While about 10 wolves are seen regularly prowling around Wallonia, which is more heavily forested, Flanders is home to just three: Noëlla, August and another male that popped up a few months ago, dubbed Billy. It was reported last week that Billy had been hit by a car in the Turnhout area, but he was apparently not badly injured as footage captured afterwards shows him loping around.

Hunting association Hubertus Vlaanderen is hoping that the birth of the pups means a lifting of the hunting ban in the area. Demir enforced the ban in all of the military domains in Limburg to ensure that the wolves could settle in a den and that the pups could be born in peace and safety. It ends on 30 June, and the association is hoping it will not be extended.

“The pups are not on all of that land,” said Maarten Goethals of Hubertus. “We would very much like to resume hunting in the area that is not home to the wolves.”

Goethals points to the increasing wild boar population, kept in check every year through controlled hunting. Wild boar are responsible for a great deal of damage to farmland and gardens.

“The wild boar population can double in six months’ time,” said Goethals. “They are a real nuisance, and we can keep the problem under control through hunting.”

Photo courtesy Inbo/ANB