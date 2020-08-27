Flemish adventurer swimming entire coast of Belgium

There are no limitation to what the human body can do. If you set your mind to something, it will happen

Bonne, 26, became a celebrity when he appeared in Kamp Waes, a TV programme that aired early this year and challenged athletic citizens to keep up the a military special forces unit. “I feel physically and mentally at my best,” Bonne tod VRT news before he set out this morning. “Now the weather just has to co-operate.”

To that end, Bonne had to be picked up in the waters off the port of Zeebrugge and taken by boat a short way when the conditions became too dangerous. The same will be true when he reaches the port of Ostend. A boat is following him for the entire length of his swim, also providing him with food and water.

The point of his swim today, he said, is to prove “that there are no limitations on what the human body can do. That if you set your mind to something, it will happen”.

