Flemish artist Panamarenko dies aged 79

One of the most famous Belgian artists of the 20th century, Panamarenko died unexpectedly at home at the weekend

Flemish artist Henri Van Herwegen – better known as Panamarenko – had died aged 79. The artist died unexpectedly at home in Brakel on Saturday.

Panamarenko was both engineer and artist, known for his flying machines. Whether they were large-scale blimps, figures with jetpacks or tabletop creatures, nearly all of his works had to do with the archetypes dream: to be able to fly. And many of them actually could fly.

One of Belgium’s most famous contemporary artists, Panamarenko exhibited in museums around the world over several decades. Many of his works are in public spaces in Belgium.

Panamarenko’s father was an electrical engineer, and his grandfather was an architect, and both disciplines would inform his work during and after his studies at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp.