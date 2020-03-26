Flemish Brabant measures sharp increase in ‘tourism’ due to virus

The figures come from a series of automatic counters that Toerisme Vlaams-Brabant has installed in key spots to monitor the number of visitors. Almost all have seen an increase in traffic over the past 10 days, compared to the same period in 2019.

Tielt-Winge, in the east of the province, has seen the most dramatic increase in walkers. A counter behind the Gempe watermill showed 131% more visitors, while walkers registered by the counter at the Vlooyberg tower tourist attraction (pictured above) shot up by 253%.

The Chartreuzen forest in Lubbeek saw a 90% increase in walkers, while a rise of 189% was registered in the Hallerbos, the woods just to the southwest of Brussels famous for the carpet of bluebells that bloom every spring. Numbers were also up in the Oud-Heverlee play forest, where visitors rose by 164%.

Similar increases have been seen for cycling, with a counter in the Sonian Forest in Hoeilaart jumping from 1,899 cyclists in March 2019 to 5,414 cyclists in March 2020, an increase of 185%.