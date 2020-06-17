Flemish cities introducing jogging circuits

Varying lengths

All of the City Circuits will be loops; runners just follow the arrows on the ground to end back where they started. Jogging loops already exist in Flanders, but they tend to be located in forests and nature reserves, which are often too far outside cities for residents to quickly take to during the day.

The City Circuits will take joggers through city centres as well as outlying neighbourhoods. They will be of varying lengths, and there can be more than one per city. The three in Aalst are 1.9, 2.8 and 3.2 kilometres long. This allows for quick runs, but they can also be done one after the other for an eight-kilometre run.

The timing of the roll-out of the City Circuits has not been announced, but the next ones are scheduled to turn up in Izegem, West Flanders. The Flemish government initiative represent a total investment of €15,000.

Photo: The Stadslopen will be marked by arrows embedded in the pavement

©Thierry Roge/BELGA