Flemish Community Day: scaled back but still festive this weekend

This year 11 July falls on a Saturday, so what a shame that Vlaanderen Feest had to rein in its celebration because of the coronavirus. Still, the scaled-back party has a lovely initiative at its core.

Flemish Community Day is an annual holiday celebrated by the entire region. Its roots are in a battle that is legendary among the Flemish.

On 11 July 1302, the French cavalry rode into what is now West Flanders seeking to put down an uprising that had started two months before in Bruges. Instead, a 9,000-strong civic army made up of farmers and craftspeople drove them back, winning what came to be known as the Battle of the Golden Spurs – named after the spurs the Flemish took off their dead enemies’ boots.

The battle has gone done in history as an act of courageous defiance in the face of persecution, and in the 1970s the date was chosen as Flanders’ annual Community Day. Normally it consists of a week-long series of events and activities known as Vlaanderen Feest (Flanders Parties).