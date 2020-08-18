Flemish cyclist back home after dramatic fall in Lombardy

Remco Evenepoel, a favourite in the Tour of Lombardy, tumbled over a bridge and into a ravine on the infamous Wall of Sormano

Flemish cyclist Remco Evenepoel crashed against the wall of a bridge during the Tour of Lombardy at the weekend and somersaulted over the side into the ravine beneath. The dramatic crash shocked spectators, commentators and officials at the race in the north of Italy.

The 20-year old cyclist with Belgium’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team remained conscious and was taken to hospital with a broken pelvis and a pulmonary contusion, or bruising of the lung. He is in stable condition and was brought home to Belgium in a special flight yesterday. He will not be able to race again this season.

Evenepoel was a favourite to win the Monument race, having already won four major road races this year: the Tour of the Algarve, the Vuelta a Burgos, the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina and the Tour of Poland. He also won last year’s Tour of Belgium.