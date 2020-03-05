Flemish farmers take on superfood quinoa
Early harvests are promising as a grain more associated with Andes starts bursting through the soil in Flanders’ fields
Superfood
This is a question being addressed by Ilvo, the Flanders Research Institute for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. Its latest project involves quinoa, a pseudo-grain from Latin America that in the past decade has gone from trendy health food to store cupboard staple.
It looks like it’s here to stay, so could quinoa be grown in Flanders rather than imported? From a biological point of view, the answer is yes.
“We’ve been testing different varieties for a couple of years, and most are doing well,” explains Gerda Cnops, senior scientist with Ilvo’s Plant Sciences Unit, near Melle. “But there is definitely room for improvement.”
It’s a very adaptable plant, and there is a wide genetic diversity to choose from
The popular image is that quinoa comes from high in the Andes, but in fact it is grown in a wide range of settings throughout Latin America. Some varieties from Chile and Argentina are cultivated at sea level, where the altitude and hours of daylight are a better match for conditions in Flanders.
Other varieties, from Bolivia, for example, are used to the harsh soil around salt lakes, and might suit land close to the sea. “So it’s a very adaptable plant, and there is a wide genetic diversity to choose from.”
Some adventurous Flemish farmers are already growing quinoa, with around 50 hectares cultivated each year. Put together with production in Wallonia, this means that supermarket Colruyt can now put home-grown quinoa on its shelves.
A quinoa field in Flanders
But there is a difference between growing the plant and making it a commercially viable crop. This is the challenge taken up by the Quinoa Local project, organised by Ilvo together with fellow research centres Inagro and Praktijkpunt Landbouw Vlaams-Brabant.
Over the next four years they will work on the business case for quinoa, with farmers interested in the crop and the chain of businesses needed to get it from farm to fork.
Farmers conventionally plant a sequence of crops throughout the year, matching seasonal conditions and ensuring that demands on the soil are balanced. Quinoa looks like a good candidate to fit into this crop rotation: It is resistant to frost, so it could be planted early in the year, yet it is also resistant to drought, and so might be well-suited to the dry summers that are becoming more common in Flanders.
Farmers are looking for a profitable crop, so one of our tasks will be to look at the price they need to get for quinoa
It also grows quickly and has deep roots, which will be good for soil structure. “But farmers are looking for a profitable crop, so one of our tasks will be to look at the price they need to get for quinoa so that it can replace another crop in the rotation,” Cnops explains. “We also need to do more work on which varieties do better here, which fertilisers to use, and the best distance between rows so that we can use mechanical weed control.”
This last point will help maintain quinoa’s green image, allowing farmers to avoid using chemical controls such as pesticides and herbicides.
But the bigger challenges for quinoa as a Flemish crop come after it is harvested. “It’s not salad, which can simply be taken to the market and sold. First it needs to be dried, and then the grains need to be cleaned and sorted.”
That means having equipment able to handle the small batch sizes inevitable with a new crop. Farmers are unlikely to make this investment themselves, so existing grain companies need to be persuaded that it is worthwhile, or start-ups encouraged to fill the gap.
Quinoa being harvested in Flanders
Another piece of the jigsaw is matching supply with demand. “We will analyse the quality of quinoa required by catering, retail and the food processing industries,” Cnops explains. “Is it about the size of the grain, colour, taste or other factors? And then, can we meet these needs with our varieties and cultivation methods?”
In some instances, being locally produced will help. “It would be too expensive for the moment to include it in prepared foods, where it’s just another protein source. It will be more interesting when you can see the quinoa – in salads, for instance. There the story of local production comes through, and the market will have a better chance to grow.”
Quinoa Local’s aim is to triple Flemish production over the next four years, to around 150 hectares a year. “We believe that when you introduce a new crop, you have to do it slowly,” Cnops says. “So, our target may be modest, but we hope to go further in future.”
Anyone concerned that this might change the look of the Flemish landscape can rest easy. “The varieties we are working with are not as colourful as some. Most are red, orange, green or yellow. And it is likely to remain a niche market, so they won’t replace the grain fields we are used to.”
Photos courtesy Ilvo