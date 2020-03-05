Flemish farmers take on superfood quinoa

Farmers are looking for a profitable crop, so one of our tasks will be to look at the price they need to get for quinoa

It also grows quickly and has deep roots, which will be good for soil structure. “But farmers are looking for a profitable crop, so one of our tasks will be to look at the price they need to get for quinoa so that it can replace another crop in the rotation,” Cnops explains. “We also need to do more work on which varieties do better here, which fertilisers to use, and the best distance between rows so that we can use mechanical weed control.”

This last point will help maintain quinoa’s green image, allowing farmers to avoid using chemical controls such as pesticides and herbicides.

But the bigger challenges for quinoa as a Flemish crop come after it is harvested. “It’s not salad, which can simply be taken to the market and sold. First it needs to be dried, and then the grains need to be cleaned and sorted.”

That means having equipment able to handle the small batch sizes inevitable with a new crop. Farmers are unlikely to make this investment themselves, so existing grain companies need to be persuaded that it is worthwhile, or start-ups encouraged to fill the gap.