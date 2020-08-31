Flemish man breaks elliptical bike ride record

Geert De Mulder of Haacht destroyed the previous record by cycling 560 kilometres in 24 hours on an elliptical bike

Geert De Mulder of Haacht, Flemish Brabant, has broken the world record for number of kilometres ridden on an elliptical bike in 24 hours. De Mulder rode 560 kilometres, pulverising the previous record of 516 kilometres.

“That was the point,” De Mulder (pictured) told VRT, “to set the bar so high that no one wants to even try to beat it.”

An elliptical bike is somewhat of a combination of a cross-trainer and a bicycle. There is no seat, so the body is upright.

De Mulder, 53, used the stunt to raise money for Zonnelied, a service centre for people with physical and developmental disabilities. He wants to use the money to buy electric bicycles that are fitted with a platform in front that a wheelchair can attach to. “I want to take them cycling that way,” De Mulder told VRT.

When he finished his final kilometre on Sunday, he became emotional surrounded by cheering family, friends and neighbours. The previous record of 516 kilometres was set in the American state of North Carolina in 2013. “An American taking this record, I can’t live with that,” De Mulder exclaimed after he had finished the ride. “Cycling racing is our thing!”