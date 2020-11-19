Flemish ministers threatened with physical violence

Police reports have been filed this week in the two cases of threats levied against ministers in the Flemish and Brussels regional governments

The Flemish justice minister and the Brussels mobility minister have both received threats of physical violence this week. Police reports have been filed in both cases.

Zuhal Demir (N-VA) received an email in response to her recent Facebook post about mosques run by the Diyanet – Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs. The Flemish justice minister (pictured left) referred to them as “the long arm of Erdogan” and “the antennaes of the Erdogan regime”. Her post was in response to diversity minister Bart Somer’s recent announcement about the recognition of religious communities.

A message was delivered to her cabinet in Turkish and threatened the minister with rape if she didn’t keep quiet about the mosques. The police are taking the threat very seriously and have started an investigation to try to identify the sender. A police patrol is keeping an eye on Demir’s home.

Elke Van den Brandt (pictured right), meanwhile, was the target of threatening comments by members of the Facebook group L’automobiliste en a marre (Motorists are fed up). As a member of the Groen party, the minister of mobility in the Brussels-Capital region is not always popular among motorists.