Flemish politicians and experts respond to American election results

The relief that Americans – and also the rest of the world – are feeling is palpable

He later told VRT, that it was “about time” that the US put a woman in the White House. “For a country as diverse as the US, I say: finally.”

Bart De Wever, mayor of Flanders’ biggest city, also wished Biden success, though of a more tempered nature. “The reality is that we have to co-operate with any US president,” he told Gazet van Antwerpen. “He is at the head of the world’s biggest economy and the leading figure of the free western world. A good relationship with America is, therefore, of the utmost importance for our port, petrochemicals and creative sector.”

Antwerp’s provincial governor, meanwhile, who has been praised her leadership during the coronavirus crisis, told the paper that she was “deeply moved” by the acceptance speeches delivered by both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “The call for unity and thoughtful words about the corona pandemic are very encouraging,” said Cathy Berx. “The relief that Americans – and also the rest of the world – are feeling is palpable. Harris as vice-president is of incredible importance for women and for women with a migration background.”