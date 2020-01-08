Flemish researchers uncover hidden evolution of seaweed

For the first time, evolutionary processes of marine seaweeds have been determined, thanks to research from UGent and Meise Botanic Garden

Researchers from Ghent University (UGent) and the Meise Botanic Garden have been able to determine, for the first time, the origins of green seaweeds. The early evolution of green seaweeds likely shaped animal evolution by altering ecosystems and providing unique ecological niches.

Led by Olivier De Clerck, head of UGent’s Phycology lab, and marine biologist Frederik Leliaert of Meise, the study was published today in the American journal PNAS, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Green algae emerged more than one billion years ago,” say the researchers in a statement. “At the beginning of their evolution, a split gave rise to two groups – one from which land plants later emerged, about 400 million years ago.”

The other gave rise to a wide diversity of green algae from fresh and marine waters, including the green seaweeds, which play a prominent role in marine ecosystems.