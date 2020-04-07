Flemish schools prepare to reopen with ‘preteaching’ online

As it’s unclear when pupils will head back to school, teachers are asked to prepare new material with a view to digital lessons after the spring break

Schools in Flanders are preparing to resume teaching online after the Easter holidays, with a view to re-opening classrooms before the summer holiday. In an approach dubbed ‘preteaching’, pupils will start working on new material at home, and then revisit it when schools eventually re-open for lessons.

Schools are currently enjoying a two-week holiday for Easter, giving pupils, teachers and parents a well-earned break from the online lessons that rounded off the last term. It now seems unlikely that they will return to normal lessons after Easter, so the government of Flanders has issued guidelines for continuing education online.

The difference now is that pupils would normally be starting work on new material, rather than finishing off topics they had begun in class. So the plan is to give them a first taste of this new material online, then revisit it in class when the schools reopen.