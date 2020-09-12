Flemish streaming site Streamz launches on Monday

Flanders now has its own streaming site for movies and series, both original and existing, and a lot of it is in English

A new streaming site for movies and series is launching on Monday. Streamz is being launched through a co-operation of media concerns, including Telenet and public broadcaster VRT.

Streamz is Flanders’ answer to Netflix, offering original films and series, as well as previously produced content. International content will also be featured on the site, including all original HBO movies and series. When Streamz launches on 14 September, there will be more than 1,000 titles on offer.

Streamz costs €11.95 a month for four screens simultaneously. It will be available to anyone with digital TV through Telenet. Telenet Play subscribers will already have access; Play is becoming Streamz.

“Viewers are fans of local programmes, films and series,” says John Porter, CEO of Telenet. “With Streamz, we are bundling the best of all of this and supplementing it with international top players. This is also offering opportunities to the local production sector. Local content is king, and with Streamz, we will make sure it stays that way.”