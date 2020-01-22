Foreign investments in Flanders hit record high

Investments in Flanders broke several records in 2019, including largest total amount, the most ever projects and the most new jobs

Investments from companies based abroad totalled €5.2 billion in 2019, an annual all-time high for Flanders. The figure includes companies new to the region as well as investments such as expansions and improvements at existing locations.

The 258 investment projects created nearly 5,400 new jobs as well, according to Flanders Investment & Trade (Fit), also record figures. The total investment figure is a marked improvement over 2018, up by 22.6%. According to Fit, the reason is large investments from the chemical sector.

“These figures indicate that, despite the worldwide slowdown in economic growth and increasing trade tensions, Flanders remains a very appealing location for international investors,” said Fit CEO Claire Tillekaerts.

The US continues to be the top investor in Flanders, with 45 projects last year, representing a more than 17% share of investments. For the fifth year in a row, the US was closely followed by the Netherlands, with 40 projects.