Forgotten castle part of 5,000 years of history unearthed in Flemish fields

A hunting ritual called ‘the unmaking’ is just one remarkable discovery at an archaeological site in East Flanders that contains remains from five centuries – a first in the region

If archaeology is all about discovering the past, then the Aalter-Woestijne project must rate as one of the most successful digs ever carried out in Flanders. In fields beside the Ghent-Bruges canal, archaeologists found significant traces of human activity from prehistoric times up to the 18th century.

These include a mysterious ritual landscape from the Iron Age, and a mediaeval castle that had disappeared from the historical record.

The dig in Woestijne, a district of Aalter in East Flanders, took place from 2010 to 2012. While some of the findings have appeared in archaeological journals, it is only now that a comprehensive report of the results has been published. The picture that emerges is of a rare “all-period” archaeological site.

“In many cases two or more periods may be present on one site,” says Koen De Groote, an archaeologist with the Flanders Heritage Agency and co-editor of the final report. “So, for example, when you have Roman finds there is often something from the Iron Age in the neighbourhood. But it’s rare to find this many structures in almost every period.”