In formation: Do we have a federal government now, or not?

Quick decisions

N-VA, however, stepped out of the government in late 2018 over the migration pact, and the remaining minority government has been running things ever since. That government has now been declared official, rather than having an “acting” status.

The coalition is made up Wilmès’s French-speaking liberals, Flemish liberals Open VLD and Flemish Christian-democrats CD&V. These are the parties that were part of the former federal government majority coalition, together with nationalists N-VA.

Last week, the acting federal government – headed by prime minister Sophie Wilmès (MR), who took over from acting prime minister Charles Michel when he moved on to the post of president of the European Council – formed a minority coalition in order to provide enough structure to handle the Covid-19 crisis in Belgium.

The government can take decisions without parliamentary approval so that coronavirus regulations can be implemented immediately

This official federal government – dubbed the “corona government” by the media – is temporary, however, meant to last a maximum of six months. After that, government formation talks will continue. Although some political pundits have suggested that this might be the beginning of a permanent government.

It is the first time since the 1970s that Belgium has operated under a minority government, shutting out the largest parties. On top of that, this new official government asked parliament for legislative powers, and parliament approved that request this week.

That means that the government can make decisions without parliamentary approval. This decision was made so that new laws and regulations regarding the coronavirus could be made and implemented immediately.

The government has stressed that it will be using legislative powers in three areas: public health, public order and the economic impact of the coronavirus. For all other issues, it will function as an acting government the way it did before, making limited decisions with parliamentary approval.

The regional governments are, in any case, intrumental in talks about coronavrius regulations and largely responsible for implementing them. Those governments have been firmly in place since last year.

