Former king Albert meets with Princess Delphine

For the first time in decades, Albert II has welcomed Delphine Boël – now Delphine Saxen-Coburg-Gotha – into his life

Belgium’s former king Albert II has met with Princess Delphine for the first time in about 40 years. In a photo that will go down in the history of Belgian royalty, Delphine is pictured with her biological father and his wife, the former queen Paola.

“On Sunday, a new chapter began, rich in emotions, peace of mind, understanding and hope,” read a statement from the royal palace signed by Albert, Paola and Delphine. “During our meeting at the Belvédère castle, each of us was able to express our feelings and experiences in serenity and empathy.”

Delphine, 52, was invited to the Belvédère on the royal domain in Laken, where Albert and Paola live. The visit follows Delphine’s seven-year court battle to be recognised as Albert’s daughter, a claim he disputed for the last 20 years.

Delphine was born to Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, who had an affair with Albert from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s, before he became the king but during his marriage to Paola. Delphine recently also won the right to be called Princess of Belgium.