Former king Albert’s DNA results must be released to Delphine Boël

Sybille’s former husband, who raised Boël as his own daughter, has also confirmed that Albert, now 85, is her biological father. A DNA test he submitted proved that he was not her biological father.

If proven to be Albert’s daughter, Boël, 51, stands to inherit, though how much would depend on whether Albert dies before Paola. According to their marriage contract, Paola will inherit a lion’s share of Albert’s estate, which would eventually only go to the children she had with Albert. In other words: King Filip, Princess Astrid and Prince Laurent. Boël has repeatedly said that she simply wants her father to acknowledge her.

The former king had appealed the order to release a DNA sample, and the appeals court has now refused to overturn the order from a lower court. According to former history lecturer and royalty watcher Mark Van den Wijngaert “it is probably a question of weeks or month before the court makes an announcement about paternity”.

Photo, from left: Delphine Boël flanked by her lawyers

©Dirk Waem/BELGA