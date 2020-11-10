Former Nato building to host terrorist attack trial

The number of civil parties alone – those who have the right to attend the trial – will number more than 900

The actual trial relating to the attacks, expected to be the biggest in Belgian history, is expected to take place in 2022 and last about six months. Until then, the buildings at Nato will be used for other meetings and procedural hearings in connection with the attacks, or with other trials.

The main aim of the move to the former Nato site is to relieve congestion in the current courthouse, the Palace of Justice on Poelaertplein in central Brussels. That building is unable to accommodate several hundred people involved in the same case, especially during the current pandemic.

The number of civil parties alone – those who have the right to attend the trial – will number more than 900. Additionally, the international media will be following the case closely from the capital, which is already home to the second-largest press corps in the world after Washington, DC.