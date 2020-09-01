Fourteen kids injured in the school run every day

Each school day an average of 14 pupils in Belgium are involved in traffic accidents on their way to or from school, according to figures released by traffic safety institute Vias. In Flanders, half of these accidents involve kids riding bicycles.

The figures show that between 2015 and 2019 an average of 2,500 children each year were involved in traffic accidents on their way to or from school. While the trend is slightly down year-on-year, Vias sees no reason to be reassured.

It observes that the risk of an accident increases sharply at the ages of 12 and 16. At 12 many children begin to go to school independently, and at 16 they often switch to riskier means of transport, such as mopeds.

The end of the school day sees more accidents than the beginning, with one-third more victims on the home run. There are also more accidents on Thursday and Friday evenings.

“Fatigue and haste at the end of the school week will certainly play a role in this, both for the children and for other road users,” Vias says.