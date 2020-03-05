Gates Foundation funds KU Leuven test for coronavirus treatment

Not a vaccine

These samples were not specifically created to fight the coronavirus, he explained, “but we will look into whether there are substances that can relieve the symptoms of the virus. If we find them, they can be used very quickly to treat those who are sick.”

To be clear, this is about a treatment for those who are infected with the virus, not about a vaccine. Neyts said that it will take just a week or two to test all of the samples. That’s because the Rega Institute is equipped with an automated lab that operates 24-hours a day. This is why the lab was chosen to carry out the study.

“Robots and medical devices will do most of the work, and that happens very fast,” he said. “Next to the 15,000 samples that we have received from the US, we are going to test 3,500 from our own collection. We have an advantage over other studies taking place because of our unique facilities.”