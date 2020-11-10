Geike Arnaert returns to Hooverphonic in surprise announcement

Trademark voice

The announcement was unexpected, especially as it has always been rumoured that Hooverphonic bassist and co-founder Alex Callier is very demanding. Arnaert told Flanders Today in 2011 that she wanted to write songs but simply couldn’t do so in the band. She also said: “I didn’t have the feeling I could grow anymore artistically, although I knew I still had a lot to give.”

In fact, Hooverphonic’s relationship with their lead singers is a running gag in Belgium – in their 25 year career, they have been fronted by six different women. Arnaert, however, was with them the longest – 11 years, from 1997 to 2008 – having joined at the tender age of 17.

She became the trademark voice of the orchestral rock band as it gained a major following with hits like “Mad About You”, “Out of Sight” and “Vinegar & Salt”.