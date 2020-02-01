Ghent calls on public to report abandoned bikes

Ghent's bike parks are cleared from time to time, usually for maintenance or because of an event, but the number of orphan bikes can quickly build up. “The app will allow Fietsambassade to remove bicycles left behind faster, so there will be space for other cyclists to park their bicycles,” said Filip Watteeuw, the city councillor responsible for mobility. “And the easier it is for cyclists, the more they’ll be inclined to cycle.”

Bicycles in good working order will first be labelled so that the owners have a chance to remove them

Reported bikes that are clearly broken will be taken away immediately and junked. Bicycles in good working order will first be labelled so that the owners have a chance to remove them. If this has not happened within three weeks, these bikes will be removed and stored for collection for a further three months, before finally being disposed of.

Rather than design a new app for abandoned bicycles, the city has opened up the existing Meldingsapp to bike reports. This app was designed so that people could flag up illegal dumping and is available free of charge from the Google Play store or the iOS app store. Abandoned bikes can also be reported via the Fietsambassade website or by telephone to 09 266 77 00.

Meanwhile, the City of Ghent and the Fietsambassade plan a communication campaign to raise awareness about bicycle dumping. There will also be a pilot project to test collection points for unused bicycles.

