Ghent citizens will co-create new archive of cultural heritage

A project in which residents of Ghent tell their own stories to pass on to the future has won nearly €5 million in funding from EU

A project to build a digital collection of the shared cultural heritage of Ghent’s citizens has been given nearly €5 million by the European Union. Once complete, the Gentenaar Collection will have a permanent home in the city’s Design Museum.

The first phase of the project will build a digital archive of Ghent’s cultural heritage, which will then be presented in three different neighbourhoods, representing the diversity of the city. Locals will be invited to browse this archive, comment on it and add objects or stories of their own.

As well as its cultural side, the project will require new technological strategies to support interaction with the digital collection and co-creation of new narratives. “With this project, and the technical innovation that goes with it, we are taking another step in realising our ambition of becoming a technological and cultural capital of Europe,” said Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq.

The project is intended to bring together the city’s museums, cultural institutions and creative sector, in particular challenging the museums to be active outside their walls.