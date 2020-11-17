Ghent unveils plans to bring Floraliën Hall back to life

The current ICC building and how it could look later on, with the Floraliën Hall on the left ©51N4E, NU Architectuuratelier

Meanwhile, the ICC conference centre will be overhauled, its internal space completely reorganised to allow for more flexibility. One of its buildings – the Azalea Hall – will be demolished and the land returned to the park. An extra floor will be added to make up for this loss of space.

“The new International Conference Centre and its iconic Floraliën Hall will make Ghent a top location for international conferences,” said Bram Van Braeckevelt, city councillor responsible for tourism.

A master plan for the buildings should be ready by mid-2021. This will also propose a way of offering Smak more space. If all goes well, work will start in 2022 and end in 2024.

The city also wants to create a pedestrianised square connecting Smak and the neighbouring Ghent Museum of Fine Arts, but there are transport issues that need to be resolved before this can progress.

Photo, top: How the Floraliën Hall could look in future ©51N4E en NU Architectuuratelier