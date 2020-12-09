Gift, gift, hurrah! Suggestions for making their Christmas merry and bright
Whether you’re buying in person or online, check out these gift ideas, most of which are made in Flanders, and all of which can be found locally
Close to home
-
Coffee and chocolate, say no more. Antwerp has produced new lines of both this year. Andy Roasters is run by the three guys behind the popular coffeehouse Butchers in Wilrijk. They experimented with a mix of beans and roasts to come up with three blends. For chocolate, look no further than Meurisse, an old Belgian brand recently revived by two brothers – Adolphe Meurisse’s great-grandsons. Meurisse chocolate bars come in fun flavours plus like salted caramel and puffed quinoa with pepper. A pack of coffee, a couple of chocolate bars and presto, you’ve got an awesome gift package.
Should your gift recipient be more likely to indulge in spirits, there’s hardly a more popular choice than gin. But don’t buy just any old gin. Zoer – which means “sour” – is based on the famed local sour balls known as smoelentrekkers. It can be bought in many shops across Flanders, especially Sint-Truiden where it’s made. Find the list on the website, where you can also order it direct. Felix Gin, meanwhile, is made with grapes grown on a local vineyard in Hoeilaart. Buy it in person at their little shop or order it online. The growers also make a tasty rum.
If you’re weary of giving Belgian beer, how about personal care products based on the best Belgian beer there is? The sisters of the Onze-Lieve-Vrouw abbey in Nazareth – just a few kilometres where Westmalle is made – use the famous Trappist beer in their line of shampoo, bath gel, body lotion and liquid soap. The Trapp line is available in the abbey’s shop as well as other Catholic shops across Flanders. It can also be ordered online.
For an overview of dozens of local designers, record labels, book publishers and artists, check out the website Ik koop Belgisch (I Buy Belgian). It brings together locals under several themes, showing you their latest wares and linking you to their websites. You can even search for locally made products based on where you live – or want to shop. Pictured above are adorable items by Ghent illustrator Helen B.
Have you heard of the Facebook group View From My Window? It was started by Barbara Duriau, a Belgian graphic designer who lives in Amsterdam. An avid traveller, she wanted to know what other people in the world were seeing outside their windows during lockdown. She started a Facebook group in March, which now has more than two million members, and the photos keep rolling in. It’s led to a book of the same name, which includes stories from the people with the view. It’s so popular, it’s in its second printing in both English and French.
Castart is a menswear label right out of Belgium’s fashion capital. You can head to the Antwerp boutique or order online. The designers behind the brand of casual knitwear and flannel are inspired by the colours in the paintings of Mark Rothko, and it shows. They source from ethically responsible suppliers and produce the lines as sustainably as possible. It’s a little spendy – but isn’t he worth it?
The Other Shop, with locations in Antwerp and Ghent, sells books, stationery and quirky games. Its puzzles with vintage designs are super cool and, at 1,000 pieces, will keep your loved one busy at the dining room table for weeks on end. Here’s a message from The Other Shop:
Santa’s webshop guidelines to order a puzzle. 9 steps to make your order. Hohoho
Step 1: decide who deserves one
Step 2: visit the webshop
Step 3: choose a design
Step 4: pick a xmas card
Step 5: select name and address of the receiver
Step 6: want it packed as a gift? Let us know.
Step 7: message to put on the card (not the length of a book please) Let us know.
Step 8: payment
We will wrap the puzzle for you, write your card and send it directly to the receiver. Easy as that.
The Antwerp-based Our Daily Bottle knows that wine is a religion. They source wines from family vineyards and small producers around the world to put together beautiful gift packages. You can also choose to buy your wine-drinking loved one a membership in the Wine Club, and they will receive two wines a month for the stipulated time period. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
You might also find wine in Flemish Brabant’s Staffe Streek Discovery Box – or not, because you don’t know what’s in it until you get it. The gift box promises, however, to be full of treats of all sorts, all made in the province. This could be wine or beer – or chocolates, biscuits, mustard, fruit juice, cheese or confit. Or all of the above. What’s fun about this is that you can also buy it for yourself – and still be surprised.
Brussels, meanwhile, has launched MyMarket.brussels, a website that brings together dozens of independent shops in the region. Shoppers can browse the site by municipality or goods, such as women’s gloves, men’s sweaters or kids’ toys. You’re shopping online, but you’re shopping local and supporting the capital’s small businesses.