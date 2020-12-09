Gift, gift, hurrah! Suggestions for making their Christmas merry and bright



The Other Shop, with locations in Antwerp and Ghent, sells books, stationery and quirky games. Its puzzles with vintage designs are super cool and, at 1,000 pieces, will keep your loved one busy at the dining room table for weeks on end. Here’s a message from The Other Shop:

Santa’s webshop guidelines to order a puzzle. 9 steps to make your order. Hohoho

Step 1: decide who deserves one

Step 2: visit the webshop

Step 3: choose a design

Step 4: pick a xmas card

Step 5: select name and address of the receiver

Step 6: want it packed as a gift? Let us know.

Step 7: message to put on the card (not the length of a book please) Let us know.

Step 8: payment

We will wrap the puzzle for you, write your card and send it directly to the receiver. Easy as that.