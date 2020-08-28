Gordel Festival stays safe by spreading over seven days
The annual day devoted to walking and cycling in the Vlaamse rand turns into a week of events, kicking off on Monday
Bubbles in the green belt
“This year it’s not possible to brings tens of thousands of Flemings together in the Vlaamse rand on the same day,” said Ben Weyts, the minister responsible for representing the interests of the periphery. “Nevertheless, we’re still inviting people to come and explore our beautiful, green region.” This area is also known as Flanders’ green belt, or groene gordel in Dutch, hence the name of the festival.
The centrepiece of the regular Gordel Festival is a 100km cycle race through the periphery. This will now be open all week, with anyone wanting to compete able to do so through the Strava cycling app. The course can be completed in one go or several stages.
“This is a great alternative, and at the same time an exciting challenge for both experienced and casual cyclists,” said Tomas Van Den Spiegel, chief executive of cycling promotor Flanders Classics.
Even if it has to be spread over time, and in more limited groups, we will cycle!
If that sounds like too much, there are three 30km cycle routes around Huizingen, Vilvoorde and Overijse that together add up to the 100km Challenge. “Even if it has to be spread over time, and in more limited groups, we will cycle!” exclaimed Weyts.
For those happier on two feet than two wheels, the same locations also have marked walks of around 8km each.
There is an ecological side to all of these activities, since for every registered participant in one of the bike rides or walks, a tree will be planted in the rand by citizens’ collective Bûûmplanters and the Agency for Nature and Woodlands.
Videos with inspiring challenges for kids will be posted daily on the Gordel Festival Facebook page, beginning on Monday. And on the final day, 6 September, there will be a digital alternative to some of the festive activities that usually make up the event.
Photo ©Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA