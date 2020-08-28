Gordel Festival stays safe by spreading over seven days

The annual day devoted to walking and cycling in the Vlaamse rand turns into a week of events, kicking off on Monday

The first Sunday in September is usually reserved for the Gordel Festival, a celebration of life in the Vlaamse rand, the Flemish periphery surrounding Brussels. This year, due to the coronavirus of course, things will different, and the one-day festival has been extended over a week.

“This year it’s not possible to brings tens of thousands of Flemings together in the Vlaamse rand on the same day,” said Ben Weyts, the minister responsible for representing the interests of the periphery. “Nevertheless, we’re still inviting people to come and explore our beautiful, green region.” This area is also known as Flanders’ green belt, or groene gordel in Dutch, hence the name of the festival.

The centrepiece of the regular Gordel Festival is a 100km cycle race through the periphery. This will now be open all week, with anyone wanting to compete able to do so through the Strava cycling app. The course can be completed in one go or several stages.

“This is a great alternative, and at the same time an exciting challenge for both experienced and casual cyclists,” said Tomas Van Den Spiegel, chief executive of cycling promotor Flanders Classics.