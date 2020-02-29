Government gives €680,000 to train workers at Volvo Ghent

The Flemish government subsidy will help staff on the assembly line tackle new truck models

The government of Flanders is offering a subsidy to Volvo in Ghent for worker training. The €680,000 from the government will fund courses on skills needed to produce new truck cabins due to be introduced by the company later this year.

Volvo Group’s Ghent site is one of the largest producers of heavy trucks in Europe, rolling out 40,000 cabins and trailers each year. The company will soon introduce two new truck designs, which will deploy innovative technologies and require new skills to build.

“To realise this project, specific staff training courses will be organised for about 300 people working in Ghent,” explained Hilde Crevits, Flemish minister for the economy and innovation. “Truck cabins will be specially built for these courses, and 3D simulations will also be used.”